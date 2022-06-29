Police warn Upper Saint Clair residents of man scamming people, claiming to help Children’s Hospital

A scam has some neighbors on high alert after police said a man was trying to steal their money by claiming he was with a company that would support Children’s Hospital.

Upper Saint Clair police are warning neighbors of a man they said is going around neighborhoods trying to solicit money by using a fake company and claiming to help Children’s Hospital.

This scam has some people in the area worried.

“We are very vulnerable as neighbors and children and families, we are almost being preyed upon,” said Donald Nemchick.

Police posted the warning on Facebook. They said they received reports of a man selling magazine subscriptions for “Highly Motivated Individuals, LLC” to benefit Children’s Hospital.

However, police said it appears the company is not legitimate, and they do not have a permit to solicit in Upper Saint Clair.

Police then shared this receipt from one of the alleged victims.

“It tugs at your heart strings — as a veteran, that happens to veterans all of the time because you get solicited for paralyzed veterans, homeless veterans,” said Nemchick.

Police said that if anyone comes to your door soliciting for this company, to call their dispatch center.

“It’s very important to listen to our law enforcement and be up on top of things of people who have ill intent, willing to separate us from our money and make it more dangerous for our families and children,” said Nemchick.

At last check, police are looking for the man in this case. Anyone with information should call Upper Saint Clair police.

