Police warn of woman stabbing people randomly on North Side
Chicago police are warning about three recent cases in which a woman stabbed a person on the North Side for no apparent reason.
Altaf Malik was found dead in 2017 after trying to sell a car. Now, more than three years later, the teen who stabbed him was sentenced, but his family doesn't think it's enough.
Detectives say the man stabbed a mom 37 times inside the same Habitat for Humanity home she helped build for her family in 2017.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended an email that surfaced over the weekend on Monday, saying she and her staff are in "a better place" after she told a scheduler 16 times, "I need office time every day!"
Police say they arrested a suspect who was booked on several charges. The 94-year-old was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight, in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.
One man is in critical condition and four more are in stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds Tuesday night.
The Chicago Fire Department has responded to a fire in a high-rise on the Near North Side Wednesday morning.
On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne shared new insight into her decision to divorce embattled attorney Tom Girardi after 21 years, which "shocked" her co-stars.
The statue will be unveiled at Princess Diana's former Kensington Palace home on July 1, marking what would have been her 60th birthday
President Joe Biden took a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump as he seeks to differentiate himself on the world stage from the man he replaced in the White House.
Jean Smart (“Hacks,””Mare of Easttown”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. On HBO Max’s “Hacks,” Jean Smart plays the queen of comedy. Her Deborah Vance is a Joan Rivers-style figure, a dominant but fading presence on the Las Vegas Strip […]
Gov. Pritzker made Juneteenth a state holiday Wednesday.
Sean McVay says Aaron Donald doesn't need any added motivation, calling him the most consistent player he's seen.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid just celebrated their two-year anniversary.
A 2-year-old girl who was taken from the scene after the incident appears unhurt, police said.
Benjamin Pavard continued to play after getting knocked out.
And look at that — it's on sale at Nordstrom.
See ya later, shine.
The mayor of a Chicago suburb is continuing to make noise about the Bears moving to his city. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said a new stadium for the Bears could be built on the current site of the Arlington Park race track, located about 30 miles from Soldier Field. Arlington Park is for sale [more]
Don't sleep—these pieces won't likely last more than 15 minutes.
When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first unveiled the Tesla Model S refresh, many were excited to finally see an updated interior. But one piece of the interior had some people scratching their heads. While it looks fun and futuristic, the usability of the yoke style steering wheel was immediately questioned. The missing top of the wheel allows a much more open view of the road and instrument cluster, while also giving the car a more open feeling. And many agree it looks great as well. But how easily