Police warning about dangers of gift card scams

Vandalia Police are warning people about the dangers of gift card scams.

They have received reports of scammers asking people to purchase gift cards and wanting to know the numbers on the back of the card, the department said on social media.

Scammers do this to use the money on the gift cards people bought and anyone who is asking to be paid with a gift card is trying to scam you.

No real business or government agency will insist you pay them with a gift card, police said.

To learn more about gift card scams visit this website.