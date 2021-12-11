Police warning Hempfield, Greensburg and North Huntingdon residents of recent surge in vehicle, home break-ins

Dec. 10—Police are warning residents in multiple Westmoreland County communities, including Greensburg, Hempfield and North Huntingdon, about a recent surge in vehicle and home break-ins.

On Friday, state police released photographs taken from residential security cameras of people who are suspected of looking for unlocked cars and trucks in the vicinity of the 700 block Locust Street along Hempfield's border with Greensburg that occurred last weekend.

Trooper Steve Limani said the images are from Dec. 4 and between 2 and 5 a.m. They depict multiple suspects who allegedly "canvassed Locust Street and broke into several unlocked vehicles and a residence," Limani said.

One vehicle was entered in the area and a Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun with two magazines were reported stolen, Limani said. He said the suspects then entered a Locust Street residence through an open garage door, went into the basement and stole two hunting rifles that were left laying in a chair.

"We're reminding people to lock their vehicles and their houses," Limani said.

Another nearby vehicle was entered and a wallet, miscellaneous tools and a gold Bulova watch was stolen.

Limani said video evidence showed the suspects moving along Locust Street and adjoining streets into the Greensburg "looking into cars."

This week, North Huntingdon police also warned of an increase of vehicle break-ins there and released a photograph of a suspect who was captured on security video cameras looking into cars throughout the Circleville area. North Huntingdon police can be reached at 724-863-8800.

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity in Hempfield is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288 or 911.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .