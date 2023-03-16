Police warning residents after attempted kidnapping in Gilpin Township

Police are warning residents after an attempted kidnapping in Gilpin Township on Wednesday evening.

According to a post from Southern Armstrong Regional police, officers received a report that the driver of a tan minivan was attempting to get a younger female and younger male into his vehicle.

Police said the driver circled the juveniles after they refused to get in the vehicle.

Officers searched the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle matching the description. The traffic stop was unsuccessful.

Police believe this is an isolated incident but will take precautions to ensure the safety of children by having an increased presence during school bus times.

The driver is described as an older man with dark hair driving a tan minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to report it by contacting 911.

