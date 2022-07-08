Police warning residents in multiple local communities about repeated car break-ins

Police in three communities are warning drivers to lock their doors. Multiple overnight thefts in Upper St. Clair, Bridgeville and Bethel Park have neighbors on high alert.

“We had no idea. We were asleep.”

Keith and Shari Leckenby were startled when they received an early morning wake-up call.

“We got a knock at the door at about 4 in the morning from the Upper St. Clair Police. They actually identified my car as being stolen,” Keith Leckenby said.

