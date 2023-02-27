Police warning: scammers target seniors, claim family members need bail money

Police are warning residents to be aware of a scam after two Orlando seniors fell victim to fraud.

Police said earlier this month, both victims were contacted by phone and told that their nephew was injured in a traffic crash and needed bail money to stay out of jail.

The scammers would then follow up with a second call from a different person telling them that a woman would stop by to pick up the cash.

Unfortunately, both seniors lost money in the scheme, police said.

Investigators continue to work on identifying the suspects in these cases.

If you believe you were targeted, call OPD at 321-235-5300.

In a news release, police are asking family members and friends of the elderly to “take the time to have conversations with their loved ones to ensure they’re warned of the scam, so they don’t also become a victim.”

