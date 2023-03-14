Police have warrant for man accused of robbing three convenience stores

Mar. 14—The Frederick Police Department said it is looking for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores in Frederick over the past six months.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit got an arrest warrant for Dante Martes Whiten, 52, of Frederick, in February, a news release from the department on Tuesday said.

Police identified Whiten through evidence such as video surveillance, Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Tuesday.

The first robbery was on Sept. 16, 2022, the release said. Frederick police officers responded to 204 Amber Drive, a 7-Eleven near Fort Detrick, for a reported robbery.

A man identified as Whiten allegedly physically assaulted an employee before forcing them to open the cash register, then stealing money and fleeing, the release said.

The second robbery happened on Jan. 16 in the 1300 block of North East Street. Police said Whiten threatened the store employee with a knife before fleeing with money from the cash register.

The third robbery happened on Feb. 8 in the 300 block of South Jefferson St, the release said.

Whiten went behind the store counter and stole money from the employee before fleeing, police said.

According to the release, Whiten has an active arrest warrant for the robberies, as well as two warrants for failing to appear in court for unrelated charges.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Whiten's whereabouts contact Det. Stephen Radtke at sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org.

Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the department's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-8477.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel