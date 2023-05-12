Police: Warrant results in seizure of meth

May 11—Officials with the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said that on May 4, with the help of the Yuba City Police Department, the search of a Yuba City apartment resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and other items reportedly used for the sale of drugs.

According to NET-5, a search warrant was executed at the apartment of 61-year-old Michael Daniels in the 400 block of Garden Highway.

"During the execution of the search warrant, NET-5 Agents located approximately 359 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging material, and indicia of drug sales," officials claimed. "Michael Daniels admitted to selling methamphetamine and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail for section 11378 of the Health and Safety Code-Possession of Methamphetamine for sale. ... This warrant is an example of our ongoing efforts to keep Yuba City safe. NET-5 will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners to combat drug trafficking and gang-related activity in the community."