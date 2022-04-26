Police get warrant for suspected shooter in Dayton carryout shooting

Dayton Police have an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting a man at the Delphos Carryout on West Third Street last week.

Raphael Piner, 27, of Dayton, is wanted for two counts of felonious assault for the April 21 shooting.

>> PREVIOUS: Person shot at Delphos Carryout; drives to nearby gas station

Police responded the the All in One Marathon gas station at the corner of West Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard around 10:50 a.m. and learned the man who was shot at the carryout ended up being driven there by a witness.

The man who was shot “stated Piner was jealous over him dating the mother of his child,” court records read.

Police were able to get video from the carryout, which showed the man who was shot getting hit twice in the head and face with a handgun prior to the shooting.

Piner was said to have drove off from the shooting in a grey Chevrolet SUV, police said.

Piner is not currently in custody.