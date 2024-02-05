Police: Warren County woman missing since Monday, Jan. 29

TechCrunch

Niremia Collective, a Silicon Valley–based venture capital firm, is tapping into that — and the gender disparity in VC — with its first fund of $22.5 million in capital commitments. Niremia Collective is the latest women-led debut fund, joining others like New Fare Partners and Curate Capital, Pact, Double Down and f7 Ventures. Founders Naoko Okumoto and Nichol Bradford met in 2018 and worked on various projects before coming together as investors to support startups at the pre-seed and seed stages focused on well-being technology.