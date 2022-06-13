Police: Warren man lost hand, suffered burns over more than half his body in explosion

The investigation continues into an explosion and fire at a Warren house in which a man lost a hand and suffered severe burns over more than half of his body, the city's police comissioner said Monday.

Michael Liburdi, 37, suffered second- and third-degree burns over more than 55% of his body, including his upper body, Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said, correcting earlier information that Liburdi lost both of his arms in the incident.

"If he survives, he will be hospitalized for several months," Dwyer said, adding that an officer put a touniquet on one of the man's arms, preventing additional serious injury.

Remnants on June 13, 2022 of an explosion, fire at a house on Gentner Street in Warren where two days earlier a man lost his hand, was severely burned.

Liburdi was in critical condition Monday in Detroit Receiving Hospital, police and hospital officials said

Dwyer said he couldn't comment on why Liburdi had several small explosive devices; 4,000 rounds of various ammunition, and more than a dozen handguns and rifles at the home in the city's south end.

He said police and federal authorities began investigating Liburdi several weeks ago after receiving a confidential tip that he was manufacturing explosive devices.

Dwyer said Liburdi also was on a federal watch list, though he did not know how long he had been on the list.

Special Agent Mara Schneider, spokesperson for the FBI in Detroit, said in an email that she is "not in a position to confirm or deny the existance of any investigation into Mr. Liburdi."

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw said a state police bomb squad responded, but he released no further details, referring inquires to Warren Police.

Dwyer said authorities will be presenting warrants requesting felony charges to the Macomb County Prosector's Office. First, he said, "we have a lot of follow-up investigation to do."

Dwyer said the explosion was in the attached garage of the home at 20754 Gentner St. on Saturday and the fire spread to the house. Investigators believe Liburdi was working on an explosive device when it detonated, Dwyer said.

Liburdi was the only one home at the time; there were no other injuries or damage to other homes in the area, Dwyer said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer speaks at a press conference at police headquarters in October 2020.

"We're very, very fortunate," he said, adding the weapons were mostly in the house and included large amounts of what he called "AR-style magazines."

Dwyer did not know how long the man, who he said had a history of arrests, lived in the house. Online city property records indicate Liburdi became the grantee of the property in 2019. The house may be razed if the city determines it is too extensively damaged, Dwyer said.

The house and garage were boarded up Monday. One neighbor said he thought people were setting off fireworks when the explosion occurred, while another said it shook the house and sounded like four different explosions.

