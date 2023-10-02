Police in Watauga seek help finding 18-year-old accused of shooting child in the face

A minor is in the hospital and an 18-year-old is wanted by police after authorities in Watauga said the man shot the child Sunday evening.

Ayden Stephen Blair is accused of shooting the victim in the face in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Watauga police. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence causing serious bodily injury.

Police did not say how Blair is related to the victim, whose age was not released.

Investigators conducted an extensive search for Blair but have not been able to locate him. They’re asking the public for help.

Anybody with information on Blair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Watauga police at 817-514-5897 or call 911. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.