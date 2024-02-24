Police watchdog investigating death in Schefferville, Que.

'The person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the CLSC where they were pronounced dead,' reads the BEI announcement. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Quebec's independent police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), opened on Saturday an investigation involving the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

According to the BEI, a person was allegedly struck by an SQ patrol car en route to Schefferville, Que., on the province's North Shore.

"The person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the CLSC where they were pronounced dead," reads the BEI announcement.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The BEI says it has assigned five investigators to the case.