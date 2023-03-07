Police watchdog 'urgently' assessing Cardiff car crash after victims lay undiscovered for 46 hours

Cardiff crash - Media Wales/Social media

The police watchdog has confirmed it is “urgently” assessing referrals from two forces after a car crash in which three people were killed and two injured took 46 hours to be discovered.

Childhood friends Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were involved in the crash with two new acquaintances, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, at some point after 2am on Saturday in Cardiff.

Despite their worried families making a missing person report to Gwent Police at 9pm the same day, the group were only discovered shortly after midnight on Monday by a member of a search party led by their friends.

Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Mr Jeanne were all dead, while Ms Russon and Mr Loughlin were taken to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

Referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been made by South Wales Police, which received a missing person report on Sunday and is investigating the crash itself, and Gwent Police.

The watchdog will be under significant pressure to formally investigate how each force handled the case, after relatives accused police of not taking their concerns seriously.

Anna Certowicz, Ms Russon’s mother, claimed she had been told by Gwent Police to “stop ringing” the station for updates and accused officers of appearing to assume “Sophie was hungover somewhere”.

“They just didn’t seem to think it was worth investigating, it was so frustrating,” she said.

Two women, who were friends of Mr Loughlin's family, also questioned the police response.

“Everyone knew it was a crash, it was just a matter of waiting until they found them,” they said. “The police were terrible. I don’t think they took it seriously.

“The families said it was out of character for them to go missing and the police should have listened to them. Shane’s mum was up all weekend worried sick.”

Gwent Police did not make a public appeal for information until 11pm on Sunday, more than a day after being first contacted.

Their press statement was barely an hour old when the wreckage of the VW Tiguan was recovered among trees just off a roundabout on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: “We are urgently carrying out an assessment of referrals received yesterday (Monday) from Gwent Police and South Wales Police to determine what action may be required from us.”

Ms Russon, Ms Smith and Ms Ross had been on a night out together on Friday, visiting bars in the towns of Newport and Porthcawl, south Wales.

They then travelled to the Cardiff area in the early hours of Saturday morning in a VW Tiguan with Mr Jeanne and Mr Loughlin, who were believed to be new acquaintances.

It is unclear precisely when the crash happened, but the abrupt end to all communications and social media updates at around 2am on Saturday raises the possibility the victims were lying there for nearly two days.

A friend of the women, Tamzin Samuels, said she had been part of the search effort, which ultimately found the car wreckage before the police.

The 20-year-old said: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier.

“They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them – we rang the police.

“The search party found the girls before the police found the girls.

“I think that speaks volumes really, they had all that equipment, and we had cars when we were looking.”

The car was first spotted by a woman who had been out searching for the group while walking her dog, according to the Daily Mail.

Ms Certowicz later told the newspaper that she had driven past the crash site three times without noticing the car, which was hidden by trees.