Police: Water rescue prompted after Sherborn assault suspect hid in shallow water to avoid arrest

Authorities searched a shallow body of water for a suspect accused of attacking a passenger in his car and fleeing from officers Wednesday afternoon.

Sherborn Police say they responded to the area of Washington Street and Woodland Street to search for a male suspect. The suspect, who had an active warrant for his arrest, assaulted a passenger in his car while he was driving, according to officials.

The victim attempted to leave the car while the assailant was driving past a Sherborn officer who was working a private traffic detail, police say.

The suspect fled from the scene and was found a short time later stuck in a shallow body of water near the roadway. Two Sherborn Firefighters put on cold-water rescue suits and retrieved the suspect without incident.

He was able to walk out of the water under his own power but was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

His name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

