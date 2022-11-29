Police: Waterbury lieutenant to be placed on administrative duty following DUI arrest for October off-duty crash

Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
A lieutenant from the Waterbury Police Department was charged with a DUI after a reported crash in Waterbury in late October, according to the department.

Waterbury police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Highland Avenue after 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. Responders located a pickup truck that had been traveling north on Highland Avenue before veering off the road and sideswiping a parked vehicle and a fence.

The driver of the truck was identified as Lt. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Balnis was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

After a further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Balnis with a DUI.

Balnis turning himself in on Tuesday for an active warrant charging him with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 8.

He will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said.

