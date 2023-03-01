Police: Waterford man feigned robbery and shot self in Virginia

Feb. 28—The Arlington County Police Department in Virginia said Monday that they have arrested a Waterford man who they say reported a robbery but actually shot himself and tried to make it appear as if an attempted robbery occurred.

Chester Dunican, 69, was charged with felony possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in public and filing a false police report. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

At 1:57 a.m. on Feb. 15, police said they were dispatched to a reported shooting inside a parking garage, police said. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Dunican first reported to police that he was putting items in his car when a man in a ski mask demanded his wallet and shot him.

But police said detectives found inconsistencies between the account and evidence, and ultimately determined that Dunican shot himself and tried to make it look like an attempted robbery. Police said he was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.