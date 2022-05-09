Police: Waverly bank robbery suspect, 83, claimed she had grenades, gun; threatened harm

A Waverly woman arrested after allegedly holding up a bank in the village Friday claimed she had deadly weapons and threatened to harm others, according to court documents.

Waverly Police charged Edna Jane Hallett, 83, with first-degree robbery, a felony, after the incident at the Chemung Canal Trust Co. branch at 405 Chemung St.

Hallett walked into the bank sometime after 10:30 a.m. Friday and approached a teller with a handwritten note demanding money, the criminal complaint stated.

The note indicated Hallett had two hand grenades and a pistol in her purse, and also said if the teller cooperated with the demands, no one would get hurt, according to the complaint.

The teller gave Hallett an undisclosed amount of cash and she walked out of the bank.

After hitting the alarm, bank employees gave responding police officers a description of the suspect. Officers located Hallett walking on Pennsylvania Avenue and took her into custody without incident.

Police did not indicate if Hallett actually possessed any weapons. Under New York state law, just the threat to use a dangerous weapon is sufficient for a first-degree robbery charge.

The Waverly branch of Chemung Canal Trust Co. was locked down Friday, May 6, 2022, after a reported robbery earlier in the day.

The branch remained closed the rest of the day Friday as Waverly police and New York State Police investigators questioned employees.

Hallett was arraigned Friday in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and sent to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

If convicted of first-degree robbery, Hallett would face a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

