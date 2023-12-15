Police: Wayne County man threw hot coffee on his 91-year-old mother in nursing home

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man has been accused of throwing hot coffee on his 91-year-old at the nursing home where she resides.

James J. McComb Jr., 72, of Fountain City, was charged Thursday in Wayne Circuit Court with battery resulting in bodily injury to an endangered adult and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Both charges are Level 5 felonies carrying maximum six-year prison terms.

According to a report by a Richmond Police Department detective, McComb on Nov. 19 visited his mother at the Friends Fellowship Community facility, 2030 Chester Blvd.

The affidavit indicated that the mother was sleeping when McComb arrived with his wife, who touched the older woman's hand in a bid to wake her up.

The older woman began "swatting and pushing" her daughter-in-law and threw a glass of water on her, the report said.

"Why are you acting this way?" James McComb reportedly asked his mother. "Two can play at that game."

Witnesses said McComb then threw hot coffee on his mother. His wife attempted to clean the coffee up before the couple left the facility.

Staff at the facility, including a nurse, said the older woman suffered second degree burns on her upper neck which blistered her skin.

Witnesses also said McComb and his wife had frequently visited his mother and "there had never been any issues before today," the affidavit reported.

During a later conversation with an investigator, McComb said he did not agree with an assessment made by staff members that his mother suffers from dementia.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the Fountain City man.

