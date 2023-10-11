Police: Wayne County man tried to take officer's gun

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man has been accused of trying to take a Hagerstown police officer's gun during a confrontation this week.

Johnny S. Martin, 37, of Williamsburg, was charged in Wayne Circuit Court with disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

The Hagerstown officer reported he encountered Martin late Sunday night after receiving a report of a "suspicious person screaming for help and waving a flashlight" in the 100 block of South Plum Street.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The officer said as he approached Martin, he identified himself as a police officer, but the Wayne County man insisted he was "not a real cop" and continued shouting.

The officer said Martin appeared to be suffering from a "narcotic-induced delirium."

More: Richmond man charged with burglarizing deceased woman's home

Martin then "sprinted" to the porch of a home in the 100 block of South Elm Street and began pounding on windows and doors, according to an affidavit.

An effort to subdue him with an electronic stun device was unsuccessful. During a struggle, Martin allegedly grabbed the officer's holster and tried to gain access to his firearm. He then pulled a knife from a sheath on the officer's vest.

Medics from Reid Hospital EMS and additional officers arrived at the scene and helped take Martin — who began screaming that someone was "dead in the woods" — into custody,

No deceased persons were found in the area.

The Williamsburg man continued to struggle with police and medical personnel on an ambulance ride to the Richmond hospital, where he was given sedatives, and at the Wayne County jail.

Martin was also charged this week with being a habitual offender, a status that could lengthen any sentence he receives if convicted of the pending charges.

According to court records, the Wayne County man has been convicted of crimes including auto theft, battery against a public safety official, burglary, criminal mischief, domestic battery, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and theft.

He continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday under a $5,000 bond.

Martin was charged in May 2022 with possession of a narcotic drug. His trial on that charge is set for Nov. 7 in Wayne Circuit Court.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Wayne County man charged with disarming officer, resisting arrest