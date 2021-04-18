Police: Weaver woman killed, 4-year-old hospitalized, suspect dead by suicide
Apr. 18—An Oxford man killed a woman and shot her 4-year-old son in her home north of Weaver Saturday before shooting himself, according to Weaver police.
In a news release made public via Facebook late that night, Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush said Alex Haynes, 21, had confessed to his mother that he had killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Katlynn Jones, who lived on Juanita Lane.
Police found Jones dead with multiple gunshot and stab wounds while performing a welfare check, Bush said. Her 4-year-old son had been shot in the head but was still alive. The rear door of the home appeared to have been forced open.
Anniston police located Haynes and a pursuit began, moving to Oxford and ending in a Talladega County field. Haynes shot himself, Bush said, and later died as a result of the injury.
Jones' son was in critical condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham at the time of the release Saturday night.
Police are still investigating, Bush said.
