Police: Weaver woman killed, 4-year-old hospitalized, suspect dead by suicide

Ben Nunnally, The Anniston Star, Ala.
Apr. 18—An Oxford man killed a woman and shot her 4-year-old son in her home north of Weaver Saturday before shooting himself, according to Weaver police.

In a news release made public via Facebook late that night, Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush said Alex Haynes, 21, had confessed to his mother that he had killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Katlynn Jones, who lived on Juanita Lane.

Police found Jones dead with multiple gunshot and stab wounds while performing a welfare check, Bush said. Her 4-year-old son had been shot in the head but was still alive. The rear door of the home appeared to have been forced open.

Anniston police located Haynes and a pursuit began, moving to Oxford and ending in a Talladega County field. Haynes shot himself, Bush said, and later died as a result of the injury.

Jones' son was in critical condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham at the time of the release Saturday night.

Police are still investigating, Bush said.

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.

