Police: Welfare check turns into SWAT standoff, deadly stabbing

A welfare check turned into a SWAT standoff and eventually a homicide on Saturday night, Atlanta police said.

Officers arrived to a home on North Avenue in northwest Atlanta in reference to a welfare check. Authorities said a man was barricaded inside the home with a woman.

Atlanta PD’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators responded to the scene in an effort to get the man to leave the home, but he refused.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

SWAT eventually forced entry into the home and was able to take the suspect into custody. However, it was learned that the woman died from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

The suspect is being held for questioning at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: