How police were able to track the 13-year-old girl who was subject of an Amber Alert

ATLANTA - A missing 13-year-old Atlanta girl is safe, but the search is still on for the 16-year-old boy that she was with. An Amber Alert went out to the public early Thursday morning about the young teen, and a warrant has been issued for the boy she was with, Emmanuel Williams.

Atlanta Public Schools authorities say the middle school student disappeared Wednesday afternoon from David Howard Middle School.

APS Police Investigator Kimberly Chamblee was put on the case. She says the search started with social media canvassing and calling the girl’s phone. "We actually got them to pick up at one point on Facetime which is how we were able to get a subject, a suspect," said Chamblee.

Emmanuel Williams

Chamblee explains that 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams would not let her talk. "At that point, we determined that she might be in some danger, Atlanta [Police] and we were able to utilize technology to try and figure out where she was which took us to several points throughout the city," said Chamblee.

"At one point, we got a visual on the vehicle, we tried to initiate a stop, and he wouldn’t stop," added Chamblee.

Investigators say that is when they issued the Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert System, and someone in the community saw her photo on television, recognized her, and called the police.

She was dropped off in a neighborhood near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

Investigators say they hope the community is just as vigilant with him. "Call in just like they did with her," Chamblee said. "So, we’re hoping for the same thing, but the investigation is ongoing."