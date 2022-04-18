Police were called to Pittsburgh Airbnb for noise complaint 90 minutes before Sunday’s mass shooting

Pittsburgh Police confirmed that they were called to the Airbnb where a mass shooting took place on Easter morning hours before gunfire started.

Police said that on Saturday at 11 p.m., an officer responded to a noise complaint at the address where the party was. The officer asked the male who opened the door where the homeowner was and another male came downstairs to the ground floor. The party on the second floor was reportedly out of view.

According to police, the male was asked to turn the music down and he did. The officer reportedly said if they were called back to the address again, the party would be shut down.

There was no further noise complaint or ordinance calls to the address.

The call was cleared and no further report was needed.

