Police were in an hours-long standoff with a man at a Fresno home. Here’s what happened

Police were in a standoff Saturday evening with an alleged domestic violence suspect in central Fresno.

Fresno police Lt. Brian Valles said officers responded to North Wilson and East Dudley avenues around 2:40 p.m., about a domestic violence call involving a 22-year-old man.

Valles said the man allegedly made threats to harm his girlfriend. A relative of the woman called police and officers arrived a short time later.

The woman and her child left the house and were safe with the officers.

Police said they received conflicting information about whether the man was armed.

Officers set up around the house around 3:30 p.m. and had been in a standoff with the man for several hours until breaking away at midnight.

Valles said they had made nonverbal contact with the man with a drone, but he never come out.