Police were inside Uvalde school during shooting, but were stopped. Social media reacts

At a press conference Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were 19 police officers massed outside the Uvalde classroom where 21 people were killed, but they were stopped from trying to break through the locked door by an incident commander who believed no more lives were at risk.

"With the benefit of hindsight, where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision," said Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to McCraw, the incident commander, who was not named, determined that the situation had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject.

The initial police response to the shooting has drawn increased scrutiny after officials said the gunman spent an hour in the fourth-grade classroom before a Border Patrol tactical unit arrived, entered the room and killed the 18-year-old.

The full story: Officers mistakenly blocked from Uvalde classroom during Texas school shooting, DPS chief says

Public figures and others have responded on social media in response to McCraw's remarks.

There shouldn’t be a single officer still working at Uvalde police department after today. — Zach Warren (@zatchwarren13) May 27, 2022

As a mediamaker, i dont know what to say. That had to be the most CONTENTIOUS press conference i have ever heard.



Uvalde Police needs to be REFORMED. The whole system needs to be REFORMED. FULL STOP. What do you think the past two years been all about. — Crosby Tatum (@crosbyt123) May 27, 2022

