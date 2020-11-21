Police were investigating a stabbing on South Beach. That was bad luck for a nearby thief

As Miami Beach police investigated a fatal stabbing on one block, a thief acted out a couple blocks over.

That’s what officers say happened after they responded to calls about a stabbing at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Seventh Street and Collins Avenue, police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to his chest. The man — described by police as a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s — died on the scene. His name has not been released.

After officers attended to the victim, and as they were interviewing several possible witnesses, an armed robbery happened a few blocks away, at 10th Street and Collins Avenue, Rodriguez said.

According to WPLG, a man tried to snatch a chain off of another man who was standing outside with a group of people and took off running from Beach police, dropping a gun in the process.

“Thankfully, officers arrived on scene as it transpired and were able to get the subject into custody,” Rodriguez said.

Police have not yet released the name of that man in that incident. Rodriguez said the two incidents are not related.

Detectives are still investigating the stabbing and ask that if anyone has information they should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.