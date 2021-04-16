Police were justified in fatal shooting of a Berks man, district attorney says

Apr. 15—The fatal shooting of a Muhlenberg Township man in his home last month by police was declared by the Berks County district attorney Thursday as a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another as officers confronted the knife-wielding man.

There will be no charges against the officers involved, John T. Adams, the county's top prosecutor, said in a press briefing in the Berks County Services Center exactly one month after Stephen J. Hughes, 62, was fatally shot in his home in the Cherokee Ranch neighborhood.

"Our evaluation of this incident is that Muhlenberg Township police followed the law," Adams said.

Hughes' daughter, Anjie Hughes of Pottstown, declined to comment, but the family's lawyer, Mark V. Maguire of Philadelphia, said the family is disappointed with the DA's ruling.

Maquire called on the Muhlenberg Police Department to provide his office with all materials related to the investigation.

"We will continue to seek transparency and accountability," Maguire said. "To be clear, this tragic loss of life was caused by a series of decisions that defy the principles of competent policing and common sense."

Investigators said police responded to a 9-1-1 call on March 15 shortly before 2:30 p.m. from Hughes' niece, who reported her uncle was threatening her and had committed previous acts of violence against her grandmother in their home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane.

The grandmother wasn't home on March 15.

The niece told responding officers that Stephen Hughes, who was battling cancer, suffered from alcoholism and mental health issues and refused to get help from professionals, Adams said.

Adams gave this account of events, utilizing charts:

Officers went up to the second floor of the home and spoke to Hughes through a closed locked door.

An officer told him they wanted to get him some help and managed to maintain some communication for close to five minutes. At one point during the dialogue, Hughes said he didn't want to talk to the officers and indicated he had a knife.

Story continues

Officers tried to maintain communications to deescalate the situation, but Hughes went silent.

After about two minutes of silence, officers became concerned that Hughes may be attempting to hurt himself.

Both officers decided to open the bedroom door with a key to check on his condition. One officer had his department-issued handgun at a "low-ready" position and the other officer had his Taser in the "ready" position.

As the door was opened slowly, Hughes was standing about 12 feet from the officers with a knife in his hand. He began advancing toward them. The officer with the firearm several times ordered Hughes to drop the knife, but he kept advancing.

When Hughes reached 4 feet from them, the officer with the Taser fired. The nonlethal round hit Hughes in the area of the chest, but it had no effect.

Investigators determined it failed to incapacitate Hughes because the probe struck a metal component of his sweatshirt and didn't transmit enough of an electrical shock to disrupt his central nervous system.

After the Taser failed to stop Hughes, the other officer shot Hughes once in the chest with his service firearm.

Officers and ambulance personnel administered first aid to Hughes, who was transported to Reading Hospital. A trauma surgeon pronounced him dead at 3:14 p.m.

An autopsy by Dr. Neil A. Hoffman, a forensic pathologist, determined Hughes died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

He added a contributory cause of acute and chronic alcoholism and bipolar-I disorder, officials said.

Berks County acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Following the press briefing, Hollenbach explained that a ruling of homicide for the manner of death only means that the death was by the hands of another, as opposed to accidental or by suicide.

A coroner doesn't issue findings on culpability.

"This is not the first case and won't be the last that officers tried to deescalate a situation and not use lethal force," the DA said.

Adams said that the day before Hughes was fatally shot, he put the same 7-inch blade to his niece's face while drunk in his home, and threatened to kill her.

The district attorney's office assumed the lead role in the investigation, in accordance with the protocol instituted several years ago by Adams to have an independent agency investigate shootings by officers.

Anjie Hughes said her father was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago. She went with him to all of his appointments for treatment. The daughter described her father as her best friend.

A local activist group, Berks Stands Up, has called the shooting an unnecessary use of force.

Celine Schrier, lead organizer of Berks Stands Up, said Thursday that she and the Hughes family are disappointed with the decision.

"The family and myself were hoping for a different outcome," Schrier said.

Schrier said personnel who are trained in mental health issues should have been at the scene.

"If the right people were involved, an officer would not have been forced to make a quick decision that ended someone's life," Schrier said. "We need new solutions."

Adams said that on March 15, the niece, whose name was not provided, spoke to a mental health professional who advised that her uncle was a potential threat to himself and others, and she should contact police, which she did.

The officers found themselves in an unenviable position: a dynamic incident that required split-second decisions as to the amount of force required to protect others and themselves, Adams said.

"When they have a combination of someone with mental health issues and a firearm or a deadly weapon, it is a lethal combination," Adams said.

It's a situation occurring more frequently in Berks and across the country as police officers come into contact with individuals with mental health conditions, he said.

His office, the Berks County Chiefs of Police Association and the county mental health agency have teamed to provide training for first responders on dealing with emotionally disturbed individuals, and will be doing so going forward.

Hughes' judgment was also impaired by his heavy intoxication, Adams said. His blood-alcohol concentration at the time of his death was 0.268%. That's more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Adams said mental health workers are not trained to respond to such dangerous situations.

"Mental health workers are not trained to intervene in situations where someone is armed and dangerous," he said. "They're not equipped, No. 1, nor will they respond to an incident where they're going to be put in harm's way."

The two officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice following police-involved shootings.

Muhlenberg Police Chief William M. Heim said Thursday that the officer who deployed the Taser has returned to duty and he expects the other officer to return in the near future.