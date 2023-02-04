Police were ‘justified’ in killing man as ‘act of self-defense,’ Hamilton Co. prosecutor says

Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the Wyoming officers responsible for killing a man were “justified” after officials released body cam footage at a press conference Friday, February 3.

>> TRENDING: Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants

On January 30, Wyoming Police were dispatched to Durrell Avenue after receiving reports of a burglary in progress, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they investigated the area and found two men behind an apartment building. They were later identified as Joseph Frasure, Jr., 28, and Joseph Frasure, Sr., 52.

Responding officers found Frasure, Sr. standing on the driveway near a grey minivan and his son, Frasure, Jr. behind the wheel. Officers then shouted, “Hey stop. Put your hands in the air. Put your hands in the air,” seen in the body cam footage.

Although Frasure, Sr. complied with the commands, Frasure, Jr., however, drove the minivan in reverse, prompting an officer to yell, “Hey, stop! Stop!”

After pulling the car back a few feet, Frasure, Jr. proceeded to drive forward “with the clear intent to drive his vehicle straight at the officers,” the spokesperson said. “After nearly striking one officer, Frasure Jr. then steered his vehicle in the direction of the other two officers. The officers continued shouting commands to stop while barely escaping the danger of being struck and potentially killed.”

Two officers reportedly fired four rounds in total at Frasure, Jr. while he drove the car past. Several bullets struck the vehicle while at least one hit Frasure, causing him to crash into the side of the apartment building. The spokesperson described the shooting as “an act of self-defense.”

During this time, Frasure Sr. “fled on foot and was apprehended several blocks away,” the spokesperson said.

Police began “lifesaving measures” on Frasure, Jr. until paramedics came and transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the spokesperson continued.

Story continues

Frasure, Jr. died January 31 from his injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation.

The investigation found that both father and son had warrants out for their arrest.

“At the time of the offense, Frasure, Jr. was on probation in Indiana for Felony Battery – Victim Under 14 and had an active probation violation warrant. Frasure Jr. was on parole in Kentucky for Manufacturing Methamphetamine and had an active parole violation warrant for absconding,” the spokesperson informed.

“Frasure Sr. had a warrant for his arrest relating to a misdemeanor theft charge from December of 2022,” the spokesperson said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers explained that the office will not charge the responding officers after reviewing the body cam footage and investigative findings.

“I am thankful for the thorough and timely investigation completed by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Any loss of life is tragic and our thoughts are with the Wyoming Police Officers who will forever live with this in their memories, their families and our community, as well as the Frasure family,” Powers said.