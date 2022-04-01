Police were warned a Carmel man was in danger. They did nothing. Months later, he was dead.

Months before a man was poisoned with fentanyl and strangled to death in his Carmel home, authorities in both Ohio and Indiana received alarming warnings.

“There’s a possible crime that is going to happen in Zionsville, Indiana, that could take someone’s life,” a man said in a phone call to the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Ohio at 9:42 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020. “You can’t let this situation go down.”

At 10:27 p.m., the same man called the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana with a similar worry.

"I don’t really know this gentleman, but I know the person he’s associated with," he said. "And I’ve heard something that could be bad happening to the gentleman because of a custody issue ..."

"His name is Fran," the man added. "And the lady’s name is Heidi Littlefield."

The phone call to Boone County ended with a promise to call back with Littlefield's address. The man never called back, and officials in Boone County never followed up.

Two and a half months later, 46-year-old Francis Kelley was found dead on his couch with fentanyl-laced oatmeal in his system. Littlefield and her daughter were later charged in the killing, accused of sneaking into the man's house after the drugging and wrapping his favorite tie around his neck to finish the job.

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, 22, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert James Walker, 29, are charged in connection to the January killing of Francis Kelley, 46, at Kelley's home in the 14000 block of Howe Drive in Carmel, Ind.

Kelley's death may have been preventable, experts and Boone County's own law enforcement officials say. The mother-daughter murder plot — not the first devised against the man — played out unobstructed for months through texts and Facebook messages across two states, and witnesses both inside and outside of Littlefield's family were aware of the threats, records show.

The warning calls to police naming a suspect in the conspiracy came 83 days before Kelley — a father of two young girls — was found on Jan. 18, a day after he failed to pick up his 9-year-old daughter for his birthday.

For nearly three months, police did nothing with the information, and officials are now questioning the handling of the calls and reviewing their page-long dispatch protocols.

"I think, in this case, one of the things we take away from this is: Could we have dug a little bit deeper? Maybe," Boone County Sheriff's Office Maj. Brian Stevenson said. "Would it have changed the outcome? I don’t know. But was there some things we could have done better? Absolutely — just like it is in every single call that we take every single day."

A trail of evidence

Heidi Marie Littlefield

Kelley and his ex-girlfriend Littlefield were in the middle of a custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter at the time of the killing. They had a court hearing set for Jan. 27.

Kelley was last heard from Jan. 15. He exchanged text messages with Littlefield that day about the custody situation before changing the subject at 1:36 p.m.

“Did you do something to the oatmeal that was in my fridge?" he writes.

“What the actual (expletive) are you talking about????” Littlefield responds.

“You were in my fridge last night and it tasted funny after a couple bites and now I am light headed," Kelley says. Littlefield's subsequent messages went unread.

Littlefield quickly became a suspect in the case after the woman's relatives told Carmel police investigators she had made "past statements saying she wanted (Kelley) dead."

Heidi Littlefield, Francis Kelley's ex-girlfriend, quickly became a suspect in his killing at his home in the 14000 block of Howe Drive in Carmel, Ind., after the woman's relatives told Carmel police investigators she had made "past statements saying she wanted (Kelley) dead."

She previously poisoned Kelley's miso soup with fentanyl in October 2020, witnesses said, and had paid her daughter's boyfriend, 29-year-old Robert Walker, $2,500 to hire someone to kill the man that same month.

Littlefield had also talked about "drugging" her ex-boyfriend and had inquired about how much fentanyl it would take to "overdose someone," according to court records. Kelley was abusive, she reportedly said, and “she would be failing her daughter if the dude didn’t end up dead.”

The Oct. 27 warning call to Ohio officials was placed by Littlefield's ex-husband after their daughter, Logan Runyon, 22, who is charged alongside Walker and her mother in the killing, told her father about her mother's plans.

The man gave the Ohio dispatcher his contact information before explaining he wanted to talk to someone about stopping a plot against his ex-wife's ex-boyfriend that sounded "like a movie or a soap opera."

It was a "multi-state" murder plot, the ex-husband explained, with two people involved being from Ohio and another two, including the potential victim, living in Indiana.

"It’s about part of my family and my ex-wife and a new guy and all kinds of scary stuff," he told the dispatcher. A Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy contacted the man, according to a call sheet record of the exchange, and "advised (him) of (the) process for (a) welfare check."

He called the Boone County Sheriff's Office 45 minutes later.

"I’m making an anonymous phone call about someone’s life possibly in danger, and I wanted them to do a wellness check," the man told the dispatcher, this time not giving his name. He gave his ex-wife's name — Heidi Littlefield — but couldn't immediately find her address.

"Do you want to look and call me back?" the dispatcher asked. The man agreed but never called back.

Authorities in Carmel, where Kelley lived, were not warned. And the ex-husband's calls to police did not resurface again until after police say Littlefield and Runyon sneaked back into Kelley's home through a window and attempted to snap Kelley's neck before strangling him.

When contacted by IndyStar, the ex-husband confirmed he had made the calls to police but declined a request for an interview. The deputy who took the ex-husband's warning call in Ohio declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Kelley's family members also declined interview requests from IndyStar, so little is known about who Kelley was and the life he led during his time in Indiana and before it.

Kelley was born in Cleveland, according to an obituary printed in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and graduated from Saint Ignatius High School before attending Ohio State University. He later received a master's from Butler University in 2007, and he worked in public finance in Indianapolis up until his death.

In recent months, a handful of friends have posted messages on a tribute page for Kelley.

"My deepest condolences to the Kelley family," one person said. "I'm so sorry for your loss."

"Sincerest condolences to his daughters and his family," another said.

'It wasn't a perfect call'

Boone County officials told IndyStar the vague nature of the ex-husband's phone call and that he didn't call the dispatcher back made it difficult to take action to stop the plot.

Officials emphasized the man did not provide Kelley's full name, could not give an address or correct town for either Kelley or Littlefield — Littlefield lived in Sheridan — and didn't leave his own contact information for the dispatcher.

He called the county dispatch's administrative line, they added, which does not show caller ID. Calls to that line go through a dial tree before getting to dispatch, according to Sam Sortor, Boone County's 911 director, and the caller's number disappears in the process.

"When it gets down to us, we have the trunk that it came in on, but we don't have that particular number," Sortor said. "It's just the way the telecom works."

But the officials also said they could have done more with the warning.

Boone County Maj. Mike Beard noted the dispatcher could have reached out to Zionsville police with the information about Littlefield and asked the ex-husband for his phone number before the call ended. The dispatcher could have tried to press for more specific details about the alleged plot, too, Beard said.

“We’re very open to say it wasn’t a perfect call," Stevenson, the other Boone County major, added.

Experts agree.

Joseph Giacalone, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice adjunct professor and former New York Police Department detective who specialized in criminal investigations, said the Boone County dispatcher should have followed up on the few details the ex-husband gave in the brief phone call.

"She should have been a little proactive and run (Littlefield's) name, see if anything comes up in the database anywhere,” Giacalone said. “And at the very least call over to the Zionsville Police Department and say ‘hey, this is what we got. This is the person’s name.’ And let them give it to a police officer or a detective and handle it from there.”

City of Carmel Police Department Headquarters on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Finding out who Littlefield is could have led law enforcement to Kelley, Giacalone said, which in turn could have tipped off the Carmel Police Department to the threat.

But Giacalone called the inaction a "small" mistake given the little information the dispatcher was given. "Having an anonymous caller saying this person is going to be killed," he said, "you really have nothing to work on.”

An IndyStar search of "Heidi Littlefield" in public court records returned multiple entries for the woman, including one connecting her to Kelley and the custody dispute.

Policy review in wake of killing

IndyStar's request for audio of the warning call and subsequent questions of how the Boone County Sheriff's Office handled it have prompted the office's review of its call handling policies.

The current administrative, non-emergency call policy is a one-page document instructing dispatchers how to answer the phone, ask for and verify an incident's location and fill out a computer-aided dispatch form once an address is obtained.

The county's emergency call handling policy is not much longer and contains similar instructions, including verifying the caller's phone number.

None of these protocols were broken during the October phone call, officials said, and the dispatcher who took the call was not disciplined.

“We're still in the process of updating our policies and everything else and trying to get through all that," Sortor, the 911 director, said. "So that's certainly something we will be addressing as we go along as far as how we are going to handle situations like this.”

"The more we can expand on any of our policies," he added, "the better off we’re going to be.”

And as Boone County officials review their policies, Giacalone emphasized a need to focus on the "basic information" given during these types of reports.

"If they’re going to redo things, I’d just make sure the dispatchers know how to ask all sorts of questions and gather all kinds of information from people who maybe sometimes are unwilling to give it," he said.

From left: Heidi Marie Littlefield, Logan Marie Runyon and Robert James Walker.

Littlefield, who is charged with murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, has been held without bond in Hamilton County Jail since March 25.

Runyon, charged with murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, has been in Montgomery County Jail in Ohio since March 23.

Walker, facing two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, was transferred to Hamilton County Jail on April 28. His bail is set at $750,000.

Back in Carmel, trash cans ready for pick up lined the street in the 14000 block of Howe Drive on an overcast day more than four months after the killing.

The cans sat in the driveways of all but Kelley's now unoccupied home.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

