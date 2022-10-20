A man died following a shooting Thursday afternoon in West Chester, police said.

The shooting at 5000 Aster Park Drive was reported around 5:21 p.m., West Chester police said.

A man in his early 20s was fatally wounded while in a vehicle, police said. The man, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said, adding there's currently no suspect information.

Officials said this is the second homicide investigation in West Chester this year. The first was determined to be self defense and charges against the man arrested in that incident were dropped.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: West Chester shooting leaves 1 dead