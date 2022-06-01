Police: West Chester Twp. homeowner shoots and kills intruder

May 31—WEST CHESTER TWP. — A homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly entered a West Chester Twp. home without permission early Saturday morning, according to police.

West Chester Police continue to investigate the incident on Timberrail Court that happened about 3:30 a.m. when Andrew Tyson allegedly entered the home without permission and assaulted one of the homeowners, according to Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.

A male resident of the home shot Tyson, 20, who later died of his injuries. Tyson was known to the residents. Detectives have been in contact with the Butler County Prosecutor's Office about the incident.

In a 911 call, a male caller tells dispatchers, "I just had to shoot a guy in self defense."

The man says the person he shot is still breathing, "you need to get here quick."

The man said he put his gun outside and he is no longer armed.

The man said the intruder hit him a lot while he was in the shower, "I didn't even swing back."

Then the intruder went outside and the caller said he heard the man outside assaulting a woman.

A sobbing woman comes on the line and says the man shot is her ex-boyfriend