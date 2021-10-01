Police: West Duluth standoff follows alleged crime spree

A suspect wanted in an alleged crime spree was in an armed standoff with police at a West Duluth apartment Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Duluth Police Department said the unidentified suspect in a Central Avenue apartment building is "armed and dangerous" and "has fired shots" but no injuries have been reported.

"This individual has been involved in a number of crimes including attempted armed bank robbery, car theft and a vehicle pursuit throughout the city and surrounding cities throughout Friday afternoon," department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth said in a news release. "The public is encouraged to stay away from the area to give our officers room to work and provide the individual the opportunity to safely surrender."

Duluth Police Department's tactical response team is being assisted by Hermantown police, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Superior police and Minnesota State Patrol.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496