One dead, five shot in West End shooting. Juveniles among victims, police say

A West End shooting Friday night left one person dead and another five injured, some of whom are juveniles, police said.

Cincinnati police responded to the area of Jones and Wades streets just before 9:30 p.m. after a series of alerts from ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection system.

Chief Teresa Theetge said one person died at the scene of the shooting and another five people were injured and taken to area hospitals. She confirmed some of the victims were under the age of 18.

Theetge could not say whether the deceased victim was an adult or a juvenile.

Officials at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center confirmed that three patients with gunshot wounds Friday night. Spokeswoman Nanette Bentley said the three patients are in critical, but stable condition.

There is no formal consensus on the definition of a mass shooting, but USA TODAY, the Associated Press and the Gun Violence Archive all define mass shootings as incidents in which at least four people are killed or wounded.

Theetge said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public. She said investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

She said this violence is unacceptable and her officers are working hard to bring the person or people responsible to justice. Officers are still working to make notifications to the families of the victims.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on Friday.

"I'm angry too," Theetge said. "This is happening too often. People are reverting to gun violence rather than resolving disputes in a humane manner. It is not humane to pull out a firearm and shoot individuals recklessly."

Mitch Morris, founder of Save Our Youth − Kings & Queens, responded to West End Friday night. Morris is a veteran violence interventionist. He said the scene was tragic.

"We cannot play multiple choice with what the solution is right now," Morris said. "We have to be laser-focused on our youth."

Friday's shooting will likely contribute to making 2023 the worst year in Cincinnati for teen shootings on record. Prior to Friday, 47 teens between the ages of 13 and 17 had been shot in the city this year. The previous record was set in 2009 with a total of 50 teens shot.

Prior to Friday, 47 teens between the ages of 13 and 17 had been shot in Cincinnati so far in 2023.

Prior to Friday, two teen ages 16 and 14 had been shot in the West End neighborhood. Another 30 adults have been shot there this year, according to Cincinnati police data. The neighborhood had already seen three homicides so far in 2023.

Morris said the local government, the schools, the hospitals, the police and social services all need to come together to address the problem of youth violence immediately.

"We have a cancer in our city," Morris said. "We have to give it everything we've got."

