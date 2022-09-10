Police: West Melbourne officer involved in Orlando crash charged with DUI

A West Melbourne police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested on DUI charges following an early morning crash in Orlando on Friday.

Records show Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was in his personal vehicle when he was involved in a crash along John Young Parkway near L.B. McLeod Road just before 3 a.m.

According to a report, Perez-Lopez’s breath “had the obvious odor of the impurities of alcoholic beverages” and he refused a breathalyzer test when asked by investigators.

The report also states Perez-Lopez “appeared to have fallen asleep and was making noises consistent with snoring” during questioning.

Perez-Lopez was booked into the Orange County jail on DUI with property damage and released on a $1,000 bond.

