Police: West Palm Beach couple shoots, kills home intruder

WEST PALM BEACH — A man who broke into a home, startling a couple from their sleep early Saturday, was shot by one of the residents and died later at the hospital, city police said.

West Palm Beach police went to a house in the 500 block of Avon Road in response to a 911 call about a shooting at 4:16 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside, police said Saturday night.

Police believe the man, possibly in his late 30s to early 40s, broke into the home through a window and turned on the bedroom light, waking the pair, a 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman. Their names were withheld by police because of the Marsy's Law privacy restriction.

When they woke, a confrontation ensued and swiftly escalated, "resulting in the intruder being shot by one of the residents." The man was taken by city paramedics to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died.

The statement said the investigation is ongoing, but police said the couple did not know or have any connection with the intruder, whose identity had not been confirmed by police as of Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police: West Palm Beach couple awaken by home intruder fatally shoot him