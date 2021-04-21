Police say Westbrook woman was struck and killed in driveway accident

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 21—A Westbrook woman was struck and killed Tuesday when her ex-husband inadvertently pressed the accelerator while they were unloading flooring outside her home, police said Wednesday.

Sue Ellen Randall, 65, died at the scene after she was struck by a pickup truck driven by 74-year-old Jeffrey Randall of Buxton in the driveway of a home on Bond Street in the Hamlet neighborhood, a large mobile home community near the Gorham town line. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday as the pair unloaded flooring they had just gone together to buy, said Police Chief Sean Lally.

"She was behind the vehicle, guiding him backward into the driveway when he inadvertently stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake," Lally said. "It appears the incident was an unfortunate accident and our hearts go out to the Randall family."

Lally said everyone investigators have spoken with described the relationship between the Randalls as amicable. Jeffrey Randall has been cooperative with police, he said.

The investigation into the incident will continue with an examination of the vehicle involved. If a black box is retrieved from the car, police will analyze any data retrieved, according to Lally.

This story will be updated.

