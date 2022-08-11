Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery

North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down the man behind a foiled bank robbery.

Channel 11 has surveillance pictures of the man and his getaway car, and will break down why he walked out empty-handed.

TUNE IN TO CHANNEL 11 AT 6:00 P.M. FOR THE FULL STORY.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty Mechanics facing charges after being accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall VIDEO: FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts