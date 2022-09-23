Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times

A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress.

According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene and vulgar voicemail messages” to members of Congress.

The complaint states Ray starting making the calls in January 2020, asking to be transferred to specific members of Congress. He allegedly left 214 voicemails for 35 members of Congress. In some of the messages, Ray allegedly provided his correct name and telephone number. In the complaint, Ray stated he “gets agitated by the current state of the nation” and that he “follows televised instructions to contact the members of Congress.”

The bureau is assisting the U.S. Capitol Police Protective Services Bureau with the investigation.

