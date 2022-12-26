Police: Westmoreland man was drunk when he tried to steal cop car after crash with off-duty officer

State police say a Unity man was drunk when he crashed into an off-duty police officer then tried to escape by stealing a police cruiser.

Richard Allen Wilden, 32, was charged with a felony count of attempted theft in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence along with five traffic citations for the alleged incident, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

The alleged incident occurred in Oklahoma Borough just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to court documents, an off-duty police officer told a state trooper he was about to turn left onto Route 66 from Orr Avenue when Wilden’s vehicle crossed the center lane at a high-rate of speed and crashed into him head-on, the Trib reports.

Wilden, who was trapped in his car, was helped out of the wreckage by the off-duty officer, who told the trooper he smelled alcohol on Wilden, according to court documents.

Wilden allegedly admitted to a state trooper that he was drinking. He then allegedly said “I’m on parole, I ain’t talking to you, and you can deal with my parents,” according to the complaint.

Wilden was placed in the back of a police cruiser in handcuffs but tried to escape by crawling into the driver’s seat of the running car, according to the report.

An officer standing outside the cruiser heard the vehicle accelerate as Wilden hit the gas pedal with his foot, the complaint said. When the officer opened the door, he found Wilden trying to put the gear shift into drive with his chin.

Wilden was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.

