Police: Weymouth woman used job to embezzle more than $1.3M from Holbrook business

A Weymouth woman is facing criminal charges after police say she used her job to embezzle more than $1.3 million from a business in Holbrook where she worked.

Ashley Sumner, 36, was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on charges including larceny over $1,200, two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1,200, four counts of identity fraud, and money laundering, according to Holbrook Police Chief William Smith.

Detectives launched an investigation in March after Allstate Glass reported that it suspected Sumner of stealing $50,000. Police say Sumner had worked in a role that included access to the company’s finances from 2020 through her resignation in February 2023

During the course of a three-month investigation, detectives learned that Sumner allegedly made multiple fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits, and wire transfers. Investigators ultimately determined that she had embezzled more than $1.3 million from the company between January 2021 and February 2023.

Holbrook police later obtained an arrest warrant and she was taken into custody Wednesday.

Sumner was ordered held on $100,000 bail. She is due back in court on Aug. 30.

The case remains under investigation.

