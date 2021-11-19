Police say wheelchair-bound man punched 1-year old baby in the face at Butler hospital

Nov. 19—Butler Memorial Hospital workers said the usual quiet of a treatment waiting area was shattered Tuesday night when the mother of a 20-month-old toddler screamed for help accused a wheelchair-bound patient of punching her child, according to court documents.

"He hit my baby!," Butler Township police quoted the mother of the child as screaming after the 6:56 p.m. assault.

Police charged Elijah Flick-Geibel, 19, of Butler with aggravated assault of a child, disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault. He remains in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond, according to court dockets.

Patrolman Rachel Dovidio reported in court documents that the mother told police that Flick-Geibel was behind the chair she was sitting in as she held her 1-year-old son in her arms waiting for treatment of an unspecified ailment.

The mother told police that Flick-Geibel, who was there as a behavioral health patient awaiting evaluation, suddenly stood up from his wheelchair and began staring at her and her son.

"(The mother) had a bad feeling and got up out of her chair with her son and ran into the first room to the right. Flick-Geibel swung and punched (the toddler) in the face," Dovidio wrote.

Hospital employees said Flick-Geibel attempted to flee, but was restrained by other hospital staff until police arrived.

Multiple witnesses told police that they saw Flick-Geible swing, then heard the sound of a "slap" and then the mother screaming that her child was punched.

Police said the boy had redness on his cheek but there were no obvious signs of other injuries.

Flick-Geibel told Dovidio "he was triggered by the baby."

Dovidio wrote in court documents that Flick-Geibel claimed "that he has tasks he needs to complete to get into heaven and was told to hurt the boy."

Flick-Geibel did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Flick-Geibel's preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 2 before District Judge Kevin P. O'Donnell.

