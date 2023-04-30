Police in White Settlement looking for suspects in attempted vehicle burglary and shooting

Authorities in White Settlement are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Sunday morning, according to a news release. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to multiple calls of shots fired in the 8200 block of Sussex Street, police said in the release. While they did not initially find a victim, investigators determined the shooting was likely related to calls from across the city about motor vehicle burglaries. Later in the course of the investigation, police did find one victim who did not initially call police.

The man had been shot in the leg, likely a grazing wound or a ricochet, according to the release.

The victim told police he was inside his vehicle in a driveway when an unknown person or unknown people walked up to his vehicle and tried to open the door, authorities said. Investigators don’t believe the suspect or suspects knew the victim was in his car when they walked up. When the victim confronted one suspect, they started to run away on foot and shot a handgun twice toward the victim.

Police said one round struck the victim’s car and then is believed to have ricocheted into his leg. A second projectile hit a next-door neighbor’s vehicle.

White Settlement police canvassed the area and retrieved surveillance footage of four possible suspects, according to the release. Investigators believe they are in their mid-teens to early 20s. All of the suspects were wearing multiple layers and face coverings and in one video a suspect is seen holding a black handgun and aiming it at other houses while trying to open vehicle doors.

Ballistics have been collected and sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for evaluation, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with video or information about what happened or who knows the suspects to contact Detective Page at 817-246-7070, extension 114, or investigator@wspd.us. Tips can also be sent anonymously