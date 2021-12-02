Police: Wichita Falls man made woman live in shed, raped her

Wichita Falls police.

A Wichita Falls man is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman forced to live in a shed behind his home on North Beverly Drive, according to court records.

Michael Dwaine Polvado, 43, was free Thursday from Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Polvado has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an April 1, 2019, allegation, court filings show.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

On Aug. 8, 2021, officers responded to the front desk at the Wichita Falls Police Department to speak on the phone with an upset woman accusing her stepfather of sexually assaulting her, according to allegations in an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

The woman told police he threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to allegations in the police affidavit.

She told a detective that in April 2019, Polvado began sexually assaulting her, saying gang members made him do it or they would kill her mother, according to allegations in the affidavit.

He sexually assaulted her constantly until she moved out of town a year later, according to allegations in the affidavit.

She was forced to live in a shed behind the house for much of that time, according to allegations in the affidavit.

The woman sent the detective a text conversation she had with her mother, who told her a gang had a gun to her head, and Polvado didn't want to hurt anyone — but only desired to save the two women, according to allegations in the affidavit.

The mother told the detective Polvado had sex with the other woman at least once to appease gang members, according to allegations in the affidavit.

She told the detective she didn't report anything to police or try to otherwise to protect the family against the gang, according to allegations in the affidavit.

Polvado told the detective that he had consensual sex with the victim after she turned 18, according to allegations in the affidavit.

He also said she asked for sex because people were threatening her and the family, according to allegations in the affidavit.

Polvado told the detective he saw no evidence of threats although "strange vehicles" drove past his home, according to allegations in the affidavit.

