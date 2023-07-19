Police: Wichita Falls man possibly killed by train

Police say a 62-year-old man might have died after being struck by a train in Wichita Falls, according to a media release.

Wichita Falls police

The body of Celius Thomas of Wichita Falls was found Tuesday on East Scott, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, police spokesman, said in a media release.

Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded about 3:14 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Scott Street to investigate a man discovered unresponsive, Eipper said. Officers found Thomas dead on the side of the road.

WFPD detectives with crimes against persons and investigators with the Crash Investigations Unit responded, Eipper said.

Officers believe Thomas might have been hit by a train while collecting scrap metal from the side of the tracks, Eipper said. After he was struck, Thomas moved to the side of the road on East Scott before collapsing.

Police are still investigating the estimated time of the incident, Eipper said. Thomas’ body was sent for an autopsy, and his next of kin were notified.

In addition, detectives notified BNSF Railway of their ongoing investigation, Eipper said.

