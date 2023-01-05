Police: Wife admitted setting Kingston apartment fire that claimed husband's life

Jan. 4—KINGSTON — Borough police arrested a woman who they allege intentionally set items on fire inside her apartment, leading to the death of her husband early Wednesday morning.

According to court records, Lisa M. Starruick-Smalls, 63, admitted igniting several items — a pot mixed with cream of wheat and oil on the stove, as well as toilet paper and a fur coat — just after 12:30 a.m. while her husband, Wilbert Smalls, slept. His age was not listed in court documents.

Starruick-Smalls claimed she attempted to wake up her husband and left the apartment, lighting up a cigarette outside, court records say.

Firefighters found Wilbert Smalls on a bedroom floor. He died as he was rushed to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Starruick-Smalls was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on seven counts of arson endangering occupied buildings, three counts of arson resulting in danger of death and a single count of reckless burning. She was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido said firefighters responded to 33 Holiday Drive in the Green Acres apartment complex at about 12:40 a.m., encountering heavy fire coming from the first floor unit.

About 10 residents from six units escaped, Guido said, and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was first on scene and encountered Starruick-Smalls outside the burning residence. She said she was not able to get her husband out of the apartment and last saw him in the bedroom.

Firefighters rushed inside, finding Wilbert Smalls on the floor.

After Starruick-Smalls was placed inside an ambulance for her wellbeing, police allege she made unsolicited statements including, "I'm going to hell, I did it. There's no such thing as insanity, I started the fire."

During an interview with Kingston police Det. John Anthony and county Det. James Noone, Starruick-Smalls said she was in her art room and decided to start a fire, the complaint says.

Story continues

Starruick-Smalls told detectives she put cream of wheat and oil in a pot and turned the stove burner on high in order to cause smoke, according to the complaint. She further claimed she placed toilet paper in a garbage bag she lit on fire, and also ignited a fur coat which she also placed in a bag.

Before leaving the apartment, Starruick-Smalls claimed she attempted to wake up her husband and left the residence, lighting a cigarette outside, the complaint says.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze by Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department and state police deputy fire marshals determined the fire originated in the art room of the apartment.

Fire departments from Plains Township, Hanover township, Larksville, Luzerne and West Wyoming assisted at the scene.