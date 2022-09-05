Police in Wilkinsburg looking for man they say had over $120,000 worth of drugs at home

Police in Wilkinsburg are looking for a man they say had over $120,000 worth of drugs at his home.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, officers are looking for 58-year-old Douglas Curry.

Authorities stopped Curry for a traffic stop in June and found crack cocaine on him. Charges were not filed against Curry, but police kept watching him. Officers from the Attorney General’s office and Penn Hills detectives also helped monitor Curry.

Police searched Curry’s house on Clark Street on Friday, where they found cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, black tar heroin, crystal methamphetamine, K2 and marijuana. A handgun and $30,000 were also found. Curry was not present when his house was searched.

Curry is wanted under charges of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

