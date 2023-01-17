Police: Williamsport man pushed woman out of moving vehicle

Jan. 16—SUNBURY — A Williamsport man faces felony aggravated assault charges after Sunbury police say he pushed a woman from a moving vehicle.

Daimeer Clark, of Four Mile Drive, faces the charge after police said they were dispatched on Jan. 10 to the intersection of Front and Race streets for a report of a domestic incident.

Officer Trey Kurtz said when he arrived to the scene, he spoke to a female who said Clark pushed her from the vehicle and took off with a young child in the back seat, police said.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the scene and Kurtz said he was identified as Clark, police said. Kurtz spoke with Clark who allegedly told the officer he and the woman got into an argument and the female started to strike him, according to police.

Clark allegedly told police he pulled over and told the woman to get out of the car and when she refused he began to push her until she got out, police said.

Clark said he was on a video call with his mother and the woman watched the alleged victim strike Clark, police said.

Clark told police he wanted to make the woman understand how much he cared for her so he drove around the block and came back and told her to get back inside the vehicle, police said.

The woman told Sgt. Travis Bremigen that the vehicle was still moving when Clark allegedly pushed her out, according to police.

Clark was also charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children, according to court documents.

Clark was taken into custody and will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.