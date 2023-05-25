Police: Williamsport man took $2,000 worth of items from Lewisburg Walmart

May 25—LEWISBURG — A Williamsport man is facing felony charges after taking more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Kelly Township over a nine-month period, according to Milton State Police.

George E. Beaghley Jr., 42, of Spruce Street, Williamsport was charged with two felonies: one count each of retail theft and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by state Trooper Paul Materne, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

Walmart Asset Protection Officer Jeff Ramsey reported that Beaghley on several occasions allegedly took merchandise from the store on May 28, 2021, Dec. 11, 2021, Jan. 24, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2022. The merchandise totaled $2002.12, police said.

On each occasion, Beaghley allegedly placed the items in a shopping cart and left the store without paying. He allegedly refused each time to show a receipt to the customer host as he exited the store, police said.

The items taken from the store include four air conditioner window units, a drill, hardware, toys, steaks, a headset, personal care items, food saver items, freezer bags, two plastic totes, a small appliance and a television stand, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER